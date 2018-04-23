President Trump’s nomination of Ronny Jackson to head the Veterans Affairs Department reportedly ran into a snag Monday night.

Citing two unnamed sources, NBC News reported that a confirmation hearing had been postponed because of “unspecified concerns about Jackson’s background.”

CNN reported, citing “two Republican sources with direct knowledge of the situation” that the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee has been told of accusations “related to improper conduct in various stages of his career.”

The panel had been scheduled to hold a hearing on the nomination Wednesday.

Dr. Jackson, the longtime White House physician, has been nominated to replace David Shulkin at Veterans Affairs after he left in March over disagreements with agency political appointees.

Senate Democrats held a meeting Monday evening to discuss the “raw allegations” made against Dr. Jackson, CNN reported.

When reporters asked Sen. Jon Tester whether the accusations were troubling, the Montana Democrat responded, “only if true.”

