Sen. Todd Young said Monday that most of the opposition to Mike Pompeo as secretary of state is political.

“I have yet to hear any reason put forward that I find holds a whole lot of weight that can explain a vote for him for director of central intelligence and a forthcoming vote against him related to secretary of state,” Mr. Young, Indiana Republican, said on CNN.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is set to vote on Mr. Pompeo’s confirmation later on Monday, but he may not have the votes to get a recommendation for his confirmation. Every Democrat on the committee has vowed not to support him, and at least one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul, has said he will not support Mr. Pompeo’s nomination as well.

Mr. Young said that Mr. Pompeo’s record as director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the past year speaks for itself.

“He’s earned the confidence and support of the president of the United States,” he said.

The full Senate is expected to vote on the nomination this week.

