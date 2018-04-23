Authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of storming a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville and fatally shooting four people with an assault rifle.
Authorities announced that 29-year-old Travis Reinking, was taken into custody Monday.
Other details were not immediately available.
