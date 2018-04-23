President Trump said Monday that he has instructed the Department of Homeland Security not to allow the reported caravans of people traveling through Mexico to be admitted to the U.S.

“Despite the Democrat inspired laws on Sanctuary Cities and the Border being so bad and one sided, I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country. It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

A few weeks ago, multiple reports of caravans carrying up to 1,500 people from Central America dominated headlines. Those groups were apparently headed for the U.S., but several hundred decided to stop in Mexico and remain there. Some did want to continue on to the U.S., which prompted Mr. Trump to request that National Guard troops be sent down to assist border agents.

The president said Mexico needs to be more of a help to the U.S. in preventing illegal border crossings.

“Mexico, whose laws on immigration are very tough, must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S. We may make this a condition of the new NAFTA Agreement. Our Country cannot accept what is happening! Also, we must get Wall funding fast,” Mr. Trumpadded in a follow up tweet.

The president has long said he intends to negotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, known as NAFTA, between Canada, Mexico and the U.S., and now may decide to make immigration issues part of the deal.

