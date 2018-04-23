Health insurers’ main lobbying group urged the Trump administration Monday to curtail its push to let Americans get around Obamacare by purchasing cheap “short-term” plans for a full year, saying consumers will be left with skimpy coverage.

Matt Eyles, the incoming president and CEO of America’s Health Insurance Plans, also said the plan — if it proceeds — should not be enacted until 2020, so insurers have time to plan for a reconfigured marketplace.

AHIP said every American needs better access to affordable coverage, particularly if they don’t qualify for taxpayer subsidies under Obamacare, and that states should be able to manage their own markets — themes that echo President Trump’s agenda.

“At the same time, we are concerned that this proposed rule will lead to more people being uninsured and under-insured, and to higher costs in the long run,” Mr. Eyles said. “Short-term plans can provide an important temporary bridge for Americans who are transitioning between plans. But they are not a replacement for comprehensive coverage.”

The proposal, which HHS is finalizing, is part of Mr. Trump’s effort to extend more affordable options to healthier people who’ve been priced out of the individual market under Obamacare, after the GOP-led Congress failed to repeal and replace the 2010 law.

Under Obama-era rules, short-term plans can only last three months, but the Health and Human Services Department said it wants to allow those plans to last up to a year.

The full-year plans could duck Obamacare rules requiring robust coverage or preventing insurers from denying sicker patients or charging them more than healthy ones.

Critics said the move could deliver another serious blow to the Affordable Care Act by siphoning off current customers willing to pay less for skimpier plans.

AHIP, which was disappointed by Congress’ failure to stabilize the Obamacare markets with new funding earlier this year, said Mr. Trump should limit the duration of short-term plans to six months.

And it said consumers need to understand that short-term plans might not cover prescription drugs, mental health care or chronic conditions, might be unavailable to people with preexisting conditions and may impose annual or lifetime limits on coverage.

Protect Our Care, a coalition that defends Obamacare, urged Mr. Trump on Monday to scrap its proposal altogether.

“This rule has drawn criticism from over one hundred prominent disease groups, from the AARP, from doctors and providers, and from thousands of everyday Americans,” said campaign director Brad Woodhouse. “The Trump Administration should listen to the experts, doctors, insurance commissioners, and individual advocates who have together formed a tidal wave of opposition to junk plans, and withdraw this dangerous proposal.”

