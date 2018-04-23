The White House cheered the three Democratic senators who now back confirming secretary of state nominee Mike Pompeo, but blasted the “pointless obstruction” of the rest of the Democrats.

The support from the three all but guaranteed confirmation for Mr. Pompeo, who previously served as Mr. Trump’s CIA director.

“However, a majority of Democrats continue their pointless obstruction to score cheap political points with their base as a willful attempt to undermine American diplomacy,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“It is absolutely outrageous that he would not move though quickly,” she said. “This is an incredibly important position. … They should get that done and get that done today.”

The three Democrats supporting Mr. Pompeo are Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Sen. Rand Paul, Kentucky Republican, has announced his opposition. But the three Democrats are expected to be enough to win confirmation in the narrowly divided chamber.

