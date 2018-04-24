The Senate Veterans Affairs Committee ordered the White House Tuesday to turn over potentially embarrassing information on presidential doctor Ronny Jackson, a Navy rear admiral, as President Trump’s pick to lead the VA appears to be stumbling.

The committee said it wants to see inspector general reports detailing “allegations or incidents involving Rear Admiral Jackson from 2006 to present.” They also asked for any other documents detailing problems that the White House was alerted to during Adm. Jackson’s time in the White House Medical Unit.

“It is our duty to ensure that the individual who serves as secretary of Veterans Affairs is qualified, capable and appropriate for the position,” Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson, a Republican, and Sen. Jon Tester, the ranking Democrat, said in their letter to Mr. Trump.

The Associated Press reported that a 2012 inspector general’s report recommended removing Adm. Jackson and a rival doctor from their jobs after finding they exhibited “unprofessional behaviors.”

The White House Medical Unit is part of the military’s support for the White House, and Adm. Jackson has been the chief dating back to the Obama administration.

Mr. Trump picked him to succeed ousted VA Secretary David Shulkin.

But some lawmakers from both parties were skeptical of Adm. Jackson’s nomination even before the latest allegations, saying he had never run a large operation and didn’t appear to be cut out to lead one of the government’s largest and most troubled bureaucracies.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.