An alleged Colombian drug kingpin whom prosecutors say shipped tons of cocaine destined for the U.S. will be arraigned Tuesday in a federal courtroom in New York.

Daniel Rendon-Herra, 54, of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia, is accused of leading the Clan Usuga network, which allegedly engaged in murder, kidnappings, assassinations and drug trafficking, according to court documents. He faces charges of leading a continuing criminal enterprise.

“As alleged in the indictment, Rendon-Herrera led a major Colombian drug trafficking enterprise that imported tons of cocaine into the United States and employed hitmen who carried out acts of violence across North and South America in furtherance of the organization,” said U.S. Attorney Richard P. Donoghue. “The United States is committed to cooperating with our international partners to dismantle illicit organizations like Clan Usuga and stem the destructive effects wrought by this violent armed criminal group.”

Mr. Rendon-Herra, also known as “Don Mario,” was arrested in Colombia and extradited Monday to the United States. The DEA, New York City police and New York state police worked on the investigation.

According to court documents, Mr. Rendon-Herra oversaw Clan Usuga shipping multiple tons of cocaine from Colombia to Mexico and Central America with the ultimate destination of the United States. He also used acts of violence to collect drug debts, maintain discipline and expand his drug territory, prosecutors said.

Mr. Rendon-Herra is alleged to have expanded his territory by imposing a tax on any drug traffickers operating in regions under Clan Usaga’s control, prosecutors alleged. Rivals paid a fee for every kilogram of cocaine that was manufactured, stored and transported through areas controlled by Clan Usuga.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.