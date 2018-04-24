Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam said Tuesday that he’s urging Republican gubernatorial candidates to be vigilant heading into the fall elections.

“My message in chairing RGA is we need to go into this with our eyes wide open and be alert,” Mr. Haslam, a Republican, said on Fox News.

Mr. Haslam was re-elected to a second term heading the Republican Governors Association late last year and said he’s been working on preparations for the fall races since then.

“It’s a difficult map,” he said.

Republicans are on the defense with 26 of the 34 seats currently up for re-election. Twelve of those seats are open since the incumbent is term-limited out and one — Gov. Butch Otter of Idaho — decided not to run. On the Democratic side, nine seats of their 16 seats will also be up in the fall races. Two of their races are currently open due to term limits.

