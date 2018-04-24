LANCASTER, Wis. (AP) - The remains of a Wisconsin serviceman killed in the Korean War and recently accounted for will be buried this week.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of Army Cpl. Leonard Purkapile of Potosi are being returned to his family for burial with full military honors.

His burial is set for Thursday in Lancaster in southwestern Wisconsin.

The 26-year-old Purkapile was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division fighting the Chinese People’s Volunteer Forces near Unsan in late November 1950. Following the battle, Purkapile was unaccounted for and reported as missing in action.

In 1993, North Korea turned over 33 boxes containing remains believed to be U.S. servicemen killed during the Korean War. Scientists used DNA analysis to help identify Purkapile’s remains.

