Sen. Cory Gardner said Tuesday that the vetting of Mike Pompeo as secretary of state shouldn’t be a referendum on President Trump’s foreign policy positions.

“This isn’t about whether or not you’re going to see eye to eye with President Trump’s nominee on policy,” Mr. Gardner, Colorado Republican, said on Fox News. “This is about making sure that the nominee is fit to serve.”

Mr. Pompeo’s nomination proceeded Monday with a favorable recommendation by the Foreign Relations Committee to the full Senate in a close vote. So far, two Democrats have publicly stated they intend to vote in favor of Mr. Pompeo — Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota — while many remain opposed.

Republican holdout, Sen, Rand Paul of Kentucky, tweeted late Monday that he plans on supporting Mr. Pompeo after originally saying he could not support him.

