President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump greeted French President Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at Tuesday evening at the White House for the administration’s first state dinner.

The Macrons arrived in a black limousine at the North Portico. As they stepped onto the red carpet and were welcomed by the president and first lady, there was a flourish of trumpets and beating of drums from a military band assembled on the driveway.

The two couples exchanged kisses European-style on both cheeks.

They would dine on American cuisine with a French flair, including a main course of rack of spring lamb with Carolina gold rice jambalaya.

After dinner entertainment would be provided by Washington National Opera from the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

Mrs. Trump spent months organizing the lavish black-tie affair for about 150 guests. The State Dining room was decked out in a cream and gold color scheme, with china settings consisting of the Clinton china for the baseplate, along with both George W. Bush and Clinton china for the dinner service.

Breaking with tradition, Mr. Trump did not invite journalists or Democratic member of Congress.

Guests arriving for the dinner included ouse Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and his wife Judy, CIA Director Mike Pompeo and his wife Susan, and National Republican Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel.

Among the guests spotted making their way through the White House were Henry Kissinger, Apple’s Tim Cook, and Rupert Murdoch with his wife Jerry Hall.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner arrived together. She was wearing a light pink tiered tulle gown with black polka dots.

Asked by a reporter if she spoke French, Ms. Trump replied, “Oui, un petit peu.”

Vice President Mike Pence was accompanied his wife Karen, who was wearing black.

When Mrs. Pence was asked how Mrs. Trump was doing as a first lady, her husband answered instead: “Breathtaking.”

Chief Justice John Roberts was also on hand, along with billionaire David Rubenstein.

Louisiana’s Gov. John Bel Edwards, who is expected to be the only elected Democratic official at the dinner, made his way passed reporters to enter the event.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrived withhis wife Louise Linton, who wore a champagne and silver gown.

“Everything French,” she said when asked what she was looking forward to at the state dinner.

