JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A legislative ethics committee has found probable cause that Rep. Geran Tarr violated ethics law by instructing staff to help organize and fundraise for a 2017 street fair.

It has recommended no sanctions against the Anchorage Democrat.

But the committee, in a release, said it “strongly” recommends that Tarr seek guidance from the ethics office before committing government resources to a project that would provide a private benefit.

The complaint alleged that Tarr and staff members worked on the Mountain View Street Fair Festival on government time, using government resources for a non-legislative purpose.

The committee says one part-time aide alone spent over 120 hours of government or staff time helping work on the event.

A phone message was left for Tarr.

