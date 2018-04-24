SEATTLE (AP) - The King County Assessor’s Office will pay a $37,700 settlement to the ex-chair of the King County Democrats, who resigned Monday as the office’s communications director amid misconduct findings related to his role as party chair.

The Seattle Times reported Tuesday as part of a separation agreement, Bailey Stober will receive the payment in exchange for promising not to sue the county.

The agreement said Stober was resigning from the $98,000-a-year job “in lieu of termination.”

Stober resigned his unpaid party position earlier this month after an internal party investigation culminated in a trial-like proceeding that found he’d created a hostile work environment and inappropriately fired the party’s former executive director, Natalia Koss Vallejo.

The resignation from the assessor’s office came after a private attorney hired by the county delivered a 29-page report finding Stober, as chair of the county Democrats, had mistreated Koss Vallejo.

