BALTIMORE (AP) - A former Maryland senator has given up his right to vote to remove his name from the June Democratic primary ballot.
Nathaniel Oaks pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case last month. A judge refused to remove Oaks’ name from the ballot last week as he’s still eligible for office until his July sentencing. Attorney H. Mark Stichel told Oaks on Sunday that the cancellation would make him ineligible immediately.
The Baltimore Sun says Oaks doesn’t voter to pick him in case he’s in prison in November. Stichel filed a copy of the cancelled registration Monday with the Baltimore Board of Elections.
Stichel says he plans to urge quick action in the case in court on Tuesday as ballots were set to start printing Monday.
