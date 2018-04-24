CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott will be the graduation speakers for Clemson University’s graduation ceremonies this year.

Haley is the former South Carolina governor whose daughter attends Clemson. Haley will also receive an Honorary Doctorate of Humanities degree. She is a 1994 Clemson graduate.

Haley will speak to graduates form the College of Business and the College of Education on May 10.

Scott was appointed by Haley to the U.S. Senate in 2013. He will address graduates of the College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Sciences and the College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences on the morning of May 11. Scott will speak to graduates of the College of Architecture Arts and Humanities and the College of Science that afternoon.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.