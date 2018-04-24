BOSTON (AP) - The estranged husband of former Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg is making his first court appearance since being indicted on sexual assault and other charges.

Bryon Hefner is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court on charges of sexual assault, distributing nude photos without consent and criminal lewdness. He was indicted by a grand jury last month.

Several men have accused Hefner of misconduct, prompting Rosenberg to step down as Senate leader in December. The Amherst Democrat is still a member of the Senate, and has since separated from his husband.

An independent investigation continues into whether Rosenberg violated any Senate rules.

Hefner’s attorney has said his client intends to plead not guilty and contest the evidence and witnesses against him.

