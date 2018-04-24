Sen. John N. Kennedy said Tuesday that he would’ve had a more expanded guest list for the state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I would’ve included more of a cross section. I would’ve included more of the media,” Mr. Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, said on CNN.

He added that the U.S. should give Mr. Macron more “media exposure” as a thanks for standing with the U.S. in the conflict in Syria. Mr. Trump has not extended an invitation to members of the media or Democrats — with the exception of Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana. The dinner is expected to be a smaller and more intimate occasion with 150 people slated to attend.

Traditionally, the president invites members of the leadership or a few prominent figures within the opposing party, along with some press.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.