Sen. John N. Kennedy said Tuesday that he would’ve had a more expanded guest list for the state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron.
“I would’ve included more of a cross section. I would’ve included more of the media,” Mr. Kennedy, Louisiana Republican, said on CNN.
He added that the U.S. should give Mr. Macron more “media exposure” as a thanks for standing with the U.S. in the conflict in Syria. Mr. Trump has not extended an invitation to members of the media or Democrats — with the exception of Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana. The dinner is expected to be a smaller and more intimate occasion with 150 people slated to attend.
Traditionally, the president invites members of the leadership or a few prominent figures within the opposing party, along with some press.
