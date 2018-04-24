Rep. Kevin Brady said Tuesday there is potential for major economic growth if lawmakers use the tax reform bill to their advantage.

“I do think we can be well above 3 percent. I think it really depends on ensuring that we’re building off the momentum from tax reform,” Mr. Brady, Texas Republican, said on Fox Business.

He also said the new tax code gives Americans a chance to compete globally and opens up opportunities to compete against countries like Mexico and Canada.

The Ways and Means Committee chairman was a key architect in the new tax bill passed late last year.

