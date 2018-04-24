PARKLAND, Fla. — A Marjory Stoneman Douglas student alleges he was aggressively questioned by school administrators and local law enforcement after posting on social media that he fired an assault weapon at a gun range with his dad.

Junior Kyle Kashuv said he was brought in for questioning Monday by a school security officer and a Broward County deputy in what he says was an attempt to intimidate him.

On Tuesday, Kashuv told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the meeting with officials was an interrogation.

‘It’s Still America Last Time I Checked’: @KyleKashuv Recalls School Interrogation After Gun Range Trip https://t.co/3RGr4S5MaG — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 25, 2018

After first being questioned by a school security officer, a Broward County deputy entered the room and sat behind the teen, Kashuv said. The deputy began asking Kashuv who the rifle belonged to and who he went shooting with.

Kashuv said he asked if he could record the interview and was told that he couldn’t. The teen said he felt like the deputy was trying to get him to incriminate his father.

On Friday, Kashuv posted videos on Twitter showing him firing an AR-15 rifle at a target, saying it “strengthened my love for 2A” and taught him “America is the greatest country ever, where freedom intensifies and liberty is required to be a real American.”

