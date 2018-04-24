Vice President Mike Pence is heading to the Lone Star State next month to address the National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action’s annual leadership forum.

President Trump’s right-hand man will join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas on May 4 in Dallas to speak to gun-rights advocates.

The confirmation of Mr. Pence, which the NRA-ILA announced Tuesday, comes less than one week since former President Barack Obama penned an anti-NRA piece for Time magazine’s “100 Most Influential” list.

Mr. Obama blasted the NRA’s “scare tactics” in an April 19 piece touting the gun control activism of many Parkland, Florida, shooting survivors.

Young gun control activists “see the NRA and its allies — whether mealymouthed politicians or mendacious commentators peddling conspiracy theories — as mere shills for those who make money selling weapons of war to whoever can pay,” Mr. Obama wrote. “They’re as comfortable speaking truth to power as they are dismissive of platitudes and punditry. And they live to mobilize their peers.”

The NRA-ILA Leadership Forum event will be held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The group bills its conference as “a must-stop for candidates seeking the highest levels of elected office — including Governor, Congressman, Senator, or President of the United States.”

