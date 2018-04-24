Sen. Rand Paul said Tuesday that the U.S. should not become overly involved in the Syria conflict and should leave that task to neighboring countries.

“The people who live there ought to be manning the armies. We live thousands of miles away. We shouldn’t have to occupy and keep the peace in every country,” Mr. Paul, Kentucky Republican, said on Fox Business.

He also said the U.S. should see what happened in Iraq and Afghanistan and realize that resources should not be spent on a conflict with no solution.

“My point is, if there is no military solution why would you send one more young man or woman over there to risk their lives?” Mr. Paul said, referring to Afghanistan.

The escalating conflict in Syria has prompted the U.S. to debate a more active role in the ongoing civil war. President Trump ordered airstrikes in the region twice since taking office after reports of chemical weapons use.

