The Fresno State professor who publicly cheered last week’s death of former first lady Barbara Bush will not be fired by the university.

Joseph Castro, the president of the public university, said the comments by Randa Jarrar were an embarrassment, but protected speech under the First Amendment.

The English professor had written on Twitter, “Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal … F– outta here with your nice words.”

Ms. Jarrar also said she was “happy the witch is dead.”

That isn’t cause to fire her, Mr. Castro said in a statement.

“Professor Jarrar did not violate any CSU or university policies and that she was acting in a private capacity and speaking about a public matter on her personal Twitter account. Her comments, although disgraceful, are protected free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” Mr. Castro said.

The English professor, who has claimed she was attacked for being a Muslim feminist, remains on leave for the spring semester, per her own request from before Mrs. Bush’s death, Mr. Castro said.

