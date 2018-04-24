LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) - The former leader of the New Mexico National Guard is scheduled to give the commencement address to this spring’s graduating class at New Mexico Highlands University.

Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Melvyn Montano of Albuquerque will be the speaker for the May 12 commencement ceremony.

A Highlands alumnus, Montano’s military career spanned more than four decades. He retired in 1999 as the adjutant general of the New Mexico Guard and was the first Hispanic to achieve this National Guard rank in the continental United States.

Montano says he’s honored to speak at the commencement and plans to talk about leadership, ethics and integrity.

Montano also says education was highly valued in his family as his mother was a teacher. He earned a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees after returning from Vietnam.

