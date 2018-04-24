In the most detailed account yet of the accusations against Veterans Affairs nominee Ronny Jackson, CNN reported Tuesday evening that there were multiple episodes of drunken behavior on overseas trips.

Citing “four sources familiar with the allegation,” CNN reported that in one 2015 episode, when he was the White House physician to President Barack Obama, the Navy admiral drunkenly and loudly banged on the hotel door of a female employee.

“The incident became so noisy, one source familiar with the allegation told CNN, that the Secret Service stopped him out of concern that he would wake then-President Barack Obama,” CNN wrote.

