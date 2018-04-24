Sean Hannity won’t be having Michael Avenatti on his show, despite the online trolling effort from the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels.
Mr. Avenatti posted a challenge Tuesday evening on Twitter, calling on Mr. Hannity to debate the Daniels lawsuits on the show, noting that he had found the Fox News host personally affable at a recent Hollywood Reporter event.
No dice, Mr. Hannity said.
“Michael the world has had stormy stormy 24-7 on every low rated show. It’s old news,” Mr. Hannity posted in reply, adding that his show covers FISA abuse, Hillary Clinton’s email and other real issues.
“Learn about [them] and then u have a shot at the number 1 Show!” he said.
Mr. Hannity in a subsequent tweet belittled Mr. Avenatti’s newsworthiness, saying “Oh and only @realDonaldTrump or top newsmakers Get a full hour. Best Sean.”
Mr. Avenatti said he wasn’t surprised, but noted that his willingness to appear on “Hannity” still proves a point.
“Thought so. There goes Fox claiming I’m not willing to come on the network,” he wrote on Twitter.
He then provided Mr. Hannity with some advice on booking other guests.
“Maybe Michael Cohen will get on the show? Probably should book that one very quickly because no FISA warrant needed there,” he wrote before signing off with “take care Sean.”
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.