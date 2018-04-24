Sean Hannity won’t be having Michael Avenatti on his show, despite the online trolling effort from the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels.

Mr. Avenatti posted a challenge Tuesday evening on Twitter, calling on Mr. Hannity to debate the Daniels lawsuits on the show, noting that he had found the Fox News host personally affable at a recent Hollywood Reporter event.

Sean@seanhannity - when we were at the THR party a couple of weeks ago, we met and I found you to be very affable despite our divergent views. And we discussed me coming on the show to debate the case. Let’s do this thing already. Full hour - you and me. pic.twitter.com/CI1JFclsb3 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 25, 2018

No dice, Mr. Hannity said.

“Michael the world has had stormy stormy 24-7 on every low rated show. It’s old news,” Mr. Hannity posted in reply, adding that his show covers FISA abuse, Hillary Clinton’s email and other real issues.

“Learn about [them] and then u have a shot at the number 1 Show!” he said.

Michael the world has had stormy stormy 24-7 on every low rated show. It’s old news. Learn about Fisa Abuse, lying to Fisa Courts, 18 USC 793, deleting subpoenaed emails, acid washing hard drives, destroying devices with hammers and then u have a shot at the number 1 Show! https://t.co/jG7rdCY4ae — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) April 25, 2018

Mr. Hannity in a subsequent tweet belittled Mr. Avenatti’s newsworthiness, saying “Oh and only @realDonaldTrump or top newsmakers Get a full hour. Best Sean.”

Mr. Avenatti said he wasn’t surprised, but noted that his willingness to appear on “Hannity” still proves a point.

“Thought so. There goes Fox claiming I’m not willing to come on the network,” he wrote on Twitter.

He then provided Mr. Hannity with some advice on booking other guests.

“Maybe Michael Cohen will get on the show? Probably should book that one very quickly because no FISA warrant needed there,” he wrote before signing off with “take care Sean.”

Thought so. There goes Fox claiming I’m not willing to come on the network. Maybe Michael Cohen will get on the show? Probably should book that one very quickly because no FISA warrant needed there. Take care Sean. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 25, 2018

