The Senate Health Committee advanced opioids legislation Tuesday that packages dozens of measures aimed at seizing and destroying deadly fentanyl at the border, reining in excessive amounts of addictive pills and speeding safer painkillers to market.

Dubbed the Opioids Response Act of 2018, the package includes 40 different proposals and attacks the addiction crisis from several angles — from assisting children who’ve been traumatized by their parents’ drug use to requiring certain opioids to be sold in preset blister packs, so patients only take what they need.

Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander said the effort, which received unanimous support from the panel, proved the parties can come together in a partisan climate, even if stamping out the opioids crisis will be an ongoing and expansive effort.

“Ultimately, it’s not something that can be solved by an agency in Washington, D.C. I wish we could have a single blockbuster idea that an agency here could deal with and solve the problem,” the Tennessee Republican said. “What the federal government can do is create an environment so that everyone — judges, mayors, counselors, police officers, Drug Enforcement Administration agents, doctors, nurses, parents, pharmacists, and hospitals — can succeed in fighting the crisis. The legislation we approved today aims to create that environment to help states and communities begin to bring an end to the opioid crisis.”

Mr. Alexander hopes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will take up the package and put it on the floor by the summer.

The bill is just one piece of a government-wide effort to rein in the opioids scourge, which President Trump is treating as a public health emergency.

The issue affects every corner of the U.S. and is killing tens of thousand of people per year, as deadly synthetics like fentanyl flood the heroin market from labs overseas.

Under the new bill, the FDA would have greater authority to seize and destroy suspicious drug shipments, rather than sending them back to bad actors who will just try to slip the dangerous parcels back into the U.S.

Stopping drugs at the border is a key priority for members of both parties.

“FDA plays an important role with Customer and Border Protection in stoping illegal drugs at our border, but serious gaps remain, as more and more fentanyl is smuggled in from places like China,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Wisconsin Democrat.

Other measures would give the National Institutes of Health the funding authority to focus on non-addictive painkillers and expedite FDA review of such drugs.

The bill would help states address opioid withdrawal symptoms in infants born to addicted mothers and bolster the number of mental-health workers who can address drug abuse in schools and other settings.

Some Democrats on the panel said Congress should be doing even more.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrats, championed her bill to spend $100 billion over 10 years on the crisis, though did not demand a vote Tuesday.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont tried — yet failed — to attach a bill that would hold opioid makers criminally liable for downplaying the addictive nature of their products and fueling the crisis.

“We have not said to them, ‘When did your learn, when did you know that the product you were producing was addictive and would kill people?’” Mr. Sanders, an independent, said.

The measure would also impose big fines on companies that engage in shady marketing, so they contribute to the recovery effort.

It attracted eight “yes” votes from Democrats on the GOP-led committee, though Sen. Patty Murray of Washington — the panel’s ranking Democrat — said she supports the spirit of the bill but could not vote for it just yet.

She wanted to make sure the language did not infringe on legitimate prescribing for patients who need opioids.

