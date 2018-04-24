ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The Latest on the Navajo Nation’s plans to commemorate historic treaty (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

A previously undiscovered copy of a historic treaty signed by Navajo leaders and the U.S. government that allowed the tribe to return to its homeland in 1868 will go on display later this year.

Navajo Vice President Jonathan Nez says relatives of a peace commissioner involved in the process 150 years ago found the document in a trunk in the family attic. It was still bound with the original ribbon.

Pages of the still-pristine document will be on display at the Bosque Redondo Memorial in eastern New Mexico, where the U.S. military imprisoned thousands of Navajos after forcing them to leave their homeland.

The Navajo Nation is commemorating the 150th anniversary of the signing of the treaty with numerous events, including a run that will span more than 400 miles.

The tribe also launched a website focused on the treaty and the commemoration.

12:12 p.m.

It was 150 years ago that Navajo leaders and the U.S. government signed a treaty allowing tribal members to return to their homeland in the American Southwest.

Officials on Tuesday will be announcing a series of commemorative events and plan to address what they call a “legacy of misrepresentation” that stemmed from that era.

Navajo President Russell Begaye says it’s myth that the Navajo people were conquered. He says the tribe wants to tell its story of survival and get the textbooks corrected.

The chiefs of the Navajo Nation’s three branches of government signed a proclamation earlier this year declaring 2018 as the year of the treaty.

Officials say the commemoration includes the return of the original treaty. It will be on display at the Navajo Nation Museum in June.

