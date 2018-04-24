DENVER (AP) - The Latest on teacher protests in Colorado (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

More Colorado schools are cancelling classes because of planned teacher protests later this week.

As of Tuesday, over a dozen Colorado school districts, including the state’s 10 largest, say they will close their schools because of the demonstrations planned Thursday and Friday at the state Capitol. Denver originally planned to let students go home early Friday so its teachers could participate in the afternoon but on Tuesday the district announced all classes would be canceled that day.

The districts account for over half of the approximately 910,000 students enrolled in Colorado schools.

Most are in the Denver and Colorado Springs area but teachers from Summit County and Canon City are also expected to be among the 10,000 teachers participating.

The day-long demonstrations will include lobbying lawmakers and “grade-ins” to show how much work teachers do outside the school day in addition to rallies.

