President Trump defended his nominee to lead the Veterans Affairs Department Tuesday against reports of problems with Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson’s confirmation process — but said it’s up to the doctor if he wants to fight for the post.

“It’s totally his decision,” Mr. Trump said when asked about the domestic issue during a press conference with the French president.

Dr. Jackson is the White House physician, having served President Barack Obama and now Mr. Trump.

But his confirmation hearing to be VA secretary, slated for later this week, was postponed after reports of irregularities in his operations of the White House office. There had already been concerns over his lack of major administrative experience, given the size of the challenge of running the VA.

Mr. Trump acknowledged an “experience problem” for his pick, but said he feels the admiral can overcome those. He also said he didn’t know about the allegations of mismanagement within the White House doctor’s office, which include reported claims of a hostile work environment.

The president said he wouldn’t put up with the nomination process if he were in Dr. Jackson’s position, but he said it will be up to the doctor to decide what to do.

“The fact is I wouldn’t do it,” he said.

He painted the opposition to Dr. Jackson as Democratic obstruction, putting it alongside opposition to Secretary of State nominee Mike Pompeo and dozens of other picks who have been delayed or derailed.

“I don’t want to put a man through a process like this. It’s too ugly and too disgusting, so we’ll see what happens. He’ll make a decision,” the president said.

Mr. Trump ousted Secretary David Shulkin last month. Mr. Shulkin had been a top VA official in the Obama administration, but had been dinged by continued reports of poor management at the troubled department, and by clashes over how to treat veterans snared by long wait lists.

