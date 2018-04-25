Heath and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar has returned to his office in Washington but is still recovering from an intestinal condition that resulted in two brief hospital stays in Indiana last week, the agency said Wednesday.

Mr. Azar was diagnosed with diverticulitis early last week, resulting in doctor-ordered rest at his family home in Indiana, where he used to work as a pharmaceutical executive.

The recovery delayed his return to the nation’s capital, where he maintains a busy public schedule and had been slated to testify before appropriators on Capitol Hill.

In a brief update, HHS said the secretary has returned, but is easing back into the grind.

“He continues to work on a modified schedule to ensure a full recovery and has no scheduled public events this week,” agency spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said.

