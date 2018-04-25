New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent a “cease and desist” letter to federal immigration authorities Wednesday, ordering them to alert state and local police before they attempt any more arrests and demanding they leave some illegal immigrants alone altogether.

He also said he was issuing an executive order banning ICE officers from making arrests at state prisons and jails, and ordered agencies not to ask about immigration status. He was hoping to deny federal authorities information that could lead to future deportations.

The brazen moves, detailed in a three-page letter to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, accused the agency of “stoking terror among law-abiding residents” and warned of legal retaliation should he conclude that ICE is ignoring his demands.

“In New York, the guarantees of the Constitution actually mean something,” he said. “Your actions run counter to your stated mission, and to federal and state law. As such, you must cease and desist this pattern of conduct immediately.”

His move puts New York back in stiff competition with California in the battle for the title of the country’s premier sanctuary state.

It drew a stiff rebuke from the Homeland Security Department, which oversees ICE and which called the letter a wrong-footed stunt that will end up protecting criminals.

Department spokesman Tyler Q. Houlton signaled that federal authorities wouldn’t cave to the governor’s demands: “DHS will continue to enforce immigration laws as set forth by Congress.”

Mr. Cuomo’s letter is part of a further leftward drift for the governor, who is facing a surprisingly strong challenge from actress Cynthia Nixon in this year’s Democratic primary. Ms. Nixon this month vowed to make New York a “real sanctuary state” and wants to grant illegal immigrants privileges such as driver’s licenses.

Mr. Cuomo, though, didn’t mention politics. Instead, he said he was responding to “lawlessness” in recent targeted enforcement sweeps by ICE officers. He said one Staten Island community was terrified by officers who went after targets and found they weren’t home, but arrested other illegal immigrants at the residences.

His brazen letter also accused ICE of targeting illegal immigrants who are outspoken advocates for the unauthorized population, singling them out for deportation in order to squelch dissenting voices.

Activists cheered his move but said more is needed. They said Mr. Cuomo’s ban on ICE officers in state buildings doesn’t apply to the courts, meaning ICE is still able to arrest illegal immigrants and other criminal aliens inside courthouses.

Security analysts, though, said kicking ICE out of state facilities and limiting cooperation would mean the release of more criminals into communities.

Last week, ICE announced a major targeted sweep that netted 225 people in the New York City area. Of those, 180 had criminal records, the government said. More than 60 of them had been in state or local police custody while they were being sought by ICE but were released under sanctuary policies.

At the time, Thomas R. Decker, director of ICE’s New York deportation office, chided New York for its failure to cooperate.

“The fact is that a so-called ‘sanctuary city’ does not only provide refuge to those who are here against immigration law, but also provides protections for criminal aliens who prey on the people in their own communities by committing crimes at all levels,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Houlton, the Homeland Security spokesman, said ICE is also helping tame the state’s raging MS-13 problem.

He said Mr. Cuomo’s move Wednesday amounted to “a slap in the face” to ICE agents and officers working those gang cases alongside local police.

It’s not clear what recourse Mr. Cuomo would have should ICE refuse his demands.

The state has sued the Trump administration over several federal immigration-related policies, and it’s not clear what other levers Mr. Cuomo could pull to force ICE officers to stop arrests or divulge details ahead of enforcement actions.

But the federal government might have its own ways to retaliate.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions sued California last month over that state’s three new sanctuary laws, including one that limited information-sharing and another that restricted ICE access to state facilities.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.