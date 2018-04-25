Juanita Broaddrick marked Wednesday the 40th anniversary of what she called her “forcible brutal rape” at the hands of Bill Clinton by tweeting a timeline of how she said the alleged crime occurred.

“On this morning, 40 years ago, my life changed forever,” Ms. Broaddrick said in her first tweet. “On 4-25-78, I was brutally raped by Ark AG, Bill Clinton.”

On this morning, 40 years ago, my life changed forever. On 4-25-78, I was brutally raped by Ark AG, Bill Clinton. I have spent the majority of my life trying to forget….. and watching the Evil thrive. A timeline of that day follows…….: — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

Her account comes with the former president engaged in a high-profile book tour to promote his novel, “The President is Missing,” co-written with bestselling author James Patterson.

Mr. Clinton issued a denial through his personal attorney, David Kendall, shortly after she levied the charge in a series of 1999 interviews, saying, “Any allegation that the president assaulted Mrs. Broaddrick more than 20 years ago is absolutely false.”

Still, Ms. Broaddrick has never wavered from her insistence that Mr. Clinton raped her in a hotel room in Little Rock when he was running for Arkansas governor and she was a campaign volunteer.

After being ignored for decades by major media outlets, Ms. Broaddrick has received renewed attention in recent months with the explosion of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

In November, New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg declared, “I Believe Juanita,” which syndicated columnist Froma Harrop answered with an op-ed headlined, “Must We ‘Believe’ Juanita Broaddrick? No.”

One commenter asked her Wednesday why she supported President Trump, given that he has been been accused of sexual misconduct, which Ms. Broaddrick described as a “ridiculous question.”

“Do you think I wanted to see my rapist and his enabler in the White House??” she asked, referring to Mr. Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, who ran against Mr. Trump in 2016.

Harsh comments about my support of Donald Trump do not alter the fact that I was raped by Bill Clinton. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 25, 2018

Ms. Broaddrick released a book in December, “You’d Better Put Some Ice on That: How I Survived Being Raped by Bill Clinton,” written with Nick Lulli.

She said that’s what Mr. Clinton told her afterward, referring to her swollen and bleeding lip.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.