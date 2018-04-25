Kanye West’s blizzard of tweets supporting President Trump won the support of another major hip hop artist — Chance the Rapper.

Chance, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, retweeted one of Mr. West’s thoughts about not having to agree with Mr. Trump on everything.

Chance then said Mr. West was fine mentally and the hubbub surrounding him was demeaning.

“Black people don’t have to be democrats,” Chance said in one tweet.

He also said he had “talked to him two days ago. He’s in a great space and not affected by folk tryna question his mental or physical health.”

That tweet went on to say Mr. West was the “same Ye from the Vmas, same Ye from the telethon,” referring to some famous moments when Mr. West spoke out about politics in a less GOP-friendly way.

Presidential son Donald Trump Jr. retweeted and endorsed Chance’s tweet on non-Democrats.

“It’s always incredible to watch a cultural shift happen in real time. I respect those willing to take the lead breaking with convention. That takes guts… though there’s a better word for it,” Mr. Trump wrote, following the thought with two basketball emojis.

Chance would not naturally seem like a GOP/Trump-sympathetic rap star.

“Anybody in the world who’s surprised by the election of Donald Trump has been ignorant of racism, and the tides and patterns of American history and world history,” he said in late November 2016.

In addition to seven Grammys (three wins), he also has been nominated for three NAACP Image Awards, winning one.

He also endorsed Hillary Clinton for president.

