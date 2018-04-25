Looking to speed the confirmation process for a backlog of President Trump’s appointments, Senate Republicans on Wednesday advanced a measure to cut down on floor debate time for certain executive branch and judicial nominees.

Republicans said Democrats forced their hand on the issue by making the Senate devote too much floor time over the past year to clearing procedural hurdles on even non-controversial and lower-level nominees.

“Pointless wasting time, even when we know what the outcome is going to be, is what we’re talking about here today,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The change, pushed by Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Republican, passed the rules committee on a party-line, 10-9 vote.

The rules change would cut down the maximum debate time for non-Cabinet executive branch nominees from 30 hours to eight hours, and for district court nominees from 30 hours to two.

Thanks to Democrats’ use of the “nuclear option” on rules changes in 2013, they can’t unilaterally stop most of President Trump’s nominations, which can advance on simple majority votes. Republicans currently hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

But under the current rules of the Senate, Democrats can throw up procedural roadblocks and force nominations to eat up 30 hours — or more — of floor time, often stretching their consideration over several days once they hit the floor.

Mr. Trump said at the current rate, it would take nine years for all his nominees to get confirmed.

“We have hundreds of people in waiting to be approved, and the Democrats are taking 30 hours per person,” he said this week. “They’re taking the maximum time. They are obstructions. That’s very bad for our country.”

Mr. Lankford’s office said that as of Wednesday, there were more than 200 executive, district court and circuit court nominations pending.

The Oklahoma senator says his proposal mirrors a temporary rule the Senate passed in 2013 that was pushed by then-Majority Leader Harry Reid and supported by key Democrats such as current Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer.

“If it was a good idea for Democrats in 2013 and 2014, why is it not a good idea for Republicans and Democrats now?” Mr. Lankford said.

But Democrats say a lot has changed since then, pointing to Republicans’ treatment of Merrick Garland, President Obama’s last Supreme Court pick, who never got a hearing or a vote in the Senate.

They also say the GOP has abused the “blue slip” tradition of giving home-state senators informal veto power over nominees in order to ram through Mr. Trump’s desired court picks.

Though the rules changes wouldn’t affect Cabinet-level nominations, Democrats have also pointed to the nomination of Ronny Jackson, the president’s pick to head the Department of Veterans Affairs, as an example of why the Senate needs sufficient time to consider the president’s nominees.

A confirmation hearing for Mr. Jackson was postponed this week amid allegations of misconduct in his role leading the White House medical unit.

“Senator Lankford’s proposal is misguided, it is wrong, it couldn’t be put forward at a worse possible time,” Mr. Schumer said. “This week has shown that the president’s nominees deserve scrutiny, not automatic confirmation.”

Mr. Schumer said that recently, the Senate has done a better job of approving the president’s picks. From Jan. 1, 2010, to April 24, 2010, Mr. Obama had 118 nominees confirmed, compared to 110 for Mr. Trump over the same period this year and 158 for Mr. Bush at this point in 2002.

But to Mr. McConnell’s point, the Senate spent Wednesday running the procedural clock on nominations, including on CIA Director Mike Pompeo, the president’s pick to be the next secretary of state who appears to have sufficient support to get confirmed.

Though both parties have at one time or another supported the changes, Mr. Lankford’s proposal faces an uphill climb during an election year in which the Democratic base is clamoring for all-out opposition to Mr. Trump and his agenda.

Mr. McConnell did go “nuclear” last April to clear the way for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to get confirmed with a simple majority, but has resisted calls to do so for other nominations or for legislation.

Absent such a move, the rules change is likely to need either 67 or 60 votes to pass the full Senate, meaning at least nine Democrats would need to vote yes.

