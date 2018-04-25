President Trump gave a shout-out Wednesday to Debbie Lesko, who won a special election to keep an Arizona seat in the U.S. House in Republican hands.

“Congratulations to Republican Debbie Lesko on her big win in the Special Election for Arizona House seat. Debbie will do a Great Job! Press is so silent,” the president tweeted.

Mr. Trump took a shot of the left-leaning news media for giving short shrift to Ms. Lesko’s win, although much of the reporting cast her win by a 6-point margin as an ominous sign for Republicans in this year’s midterm elections. Mr. Trump won the district by 21 points.

Ms. Lesko, a former state senator, campaigned as a supporter of the Trump agenda.

She defeated Democrat Hiral Tipirneni, a former emergency room physician.

The special election was to replace Rep. Trent Franks, a Republican who resigned in December amid sexual misconduct allegations.

