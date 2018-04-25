French President Emmanuel Macron addressed Congress on Wednesday, praising the United States for its global leadership against a host of threats but also urging it to keep its eyes “wide open” because “anger only freezes and weakens us.”

“We have to keep our eyes wide open to the new risks right in front of us,” Mr. Macron said. “I am convinced that if we decide to open our eyes wider, we will be stronger. We will overcome the dangers.”

Following his meetings with President Trump at the White House, Mr. Macron delivered an uplifting, emotional address frequently interrupted by applause from the rare convening of lawmakers from both the House and Senate and discussed the “shared ideals” and “miracle relationship” between the U.S. and France.

“We are surrounded today with images, portraits and symbols which reminds us that France has participated with heart in hand in the story of this great nation from the very beginning,” Mr. Macron said of the relationship, adding that “we have worked together for the universal ideals of liberty, tolerance and equal rights.”

A major threat to the international community, he explained, is the rise of extreme nationalism across the West, warning that without acting, international institutions like the United Nation and NATO could cease to exist

On terrorism, the French leader noted multiple attacks in the U.S. and Europe over the past five years, calling it a “horrific price to pay for freedom and democracy.”

“Our nations have suffered wrenching losses simply because of our values and our taste for freedom,” he said. “That is why we stand together in Syria today to fight together against these terrorist groups who seek to destroy everything for which we stand.”

The speech coincided with the 58th anniversary of a Washington address to Congress by then-French President Charles de Gaulle.

An hour before the address, Mr. Trump tweeted, “Busy day planned. Looking forward to watching President Macron of France address a Joint Session of Congress today. This is a great honor and seldom allowed to be done…he will be GREAT!”

Mr. Macron’s speech comes after two days of pomp and ceremony at the White House, which has seen Mr. Trump and first lady Melania fete him and his wife, Brigitte Macron, with the administration’s first state dinner, a tour of monuments and a review of U.S. troops.

On the policy front, Mr. Macron and Mr. Trump have delved into a host of pressing global threats, including Russian aggression, the Syrian civil war, climate change, North Korea and the Iran nuclear deal.

The two presidents have developed one of Mr. Trump’s closest relationships with a fellow world leader.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump hailed Mr. Macron as the leader of “America’s oldest ally” while Mr. Macron returned the praise, noting that “our friendship has constantly grown more solid, dipping in the ink of the challenges we have yet to overcome.”

On Tuesday, that chemistry appeared to produce a diplomatic breakthrough for the Iran deal, with the two leaders agreeing to work together to impose more restrictions on the Islamic regime outside of the 2015 agreement’s framework.

Mr. Trump has called the Iran agreement “insane,” “ridiculous” and a “terrible deal” for not better managing Iran’s ballistic missiles or its actions. He has regularly threatened to renounce the the deal, which imposed restrictions on Iran’s nuclear programs in exchange for lifting international economic sanctions.

Mr. Macron has advocated the European position to keep it intact, but on Tuesday he moved closer to Mr. Trump’s harsh critique of the agreement.

The deadline to reauthorize the deal is May 12, with Mr. Trump having not yet indicated what he will do.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the last head of state to address a session of Congress. He visited Washington in June 2016 to meet with then-President Barack Obama.

