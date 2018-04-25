Former President George H.W. Bush thanked the City of Houston on Wednesday for their accommodation.

“My family and I thank Mayor @SylvesterTurner, his terrific staff, @houstonpolice, @METROHouston, @SBCHouston, @StMartinsDOK — and really all Houstonians — for your professionalism and obvious care in making Barbara’s visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed. Thank you all,” Mr. Bushtweeted.

The former president buried his wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, over the weekend. He was later admitted to the hospital for an infection that spread to his bloodstream.

A spokesperson for the family said that Mr. Bush is doing well and responding to treatment.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.