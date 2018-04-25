SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Democrats hoping to clamp down on gun violence face the clock, an uncertain roll call and thousands of gun-rights advocates.
Wednesday is the deadline to override Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of legislation requiring state licensing of firearms dealers .
Democratic Sen. Don Harmon of Oak Park ditched a Tuesday night vote and suggested he first wanted to ensure there were enough House votes to override too.
The measure would require five-year gun-shop licenses, employee training and in-store videotaping. Rauner vetoed it as “burdensome regulation.”
Complicating an override Wednesday is the annual Illinois Gun Owner Lobby Day . The Illinois State Rifle Association’s Richard Pearson suspects the gun restrictions lawmakers are considering will boost lobby-day attendance this year.
___
Online:
The bill is SB1657 .
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.