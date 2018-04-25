HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - The Connecticut House of Representatives is holding a daylong debate on legislation to make immigrant students without legal status eligible for institutional financial aid at state-run colleges and universities.

While the bill cleared the Senate last week 30-5, it didn’t have an easy path on Wednesday, with opponents proposing numerous amendments.

The bill is considered a compromise and includes some provisions of the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - or DACA - policy, such as requiring applicants not have felony records.

But Watertown Rep. Joe Poletta, a Republican whose family emigrated from Italy, says he has “a problem handling out any money to someone who is undocumented.”

Advocates say it’s only fair to allow the students to receive aid from a fund they paid into with tuition dollars.

