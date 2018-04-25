Sen. Jim Inhofe said Wednesday that the accusations against Environmental Protections Administrator Scott Pruitt were “totally out of character” but that Mr. Pruitt still has his support.

“There are so many people out after him and I’ve watched him, how unfair they are, that I want to give him every chance, and I plan to do that,” the Oklahoma Republican told ABC News.

Mr. Inhofe said that he’s still “concerned” about some of the accusation, but pointed out that Mr. Pruitt’s predecessor Gina McCarthy also had similar allegations against her and she did not resign.

Mr. Pruitt has been criticized for his travel expenses as well as his housing arrangement in Washington. It was reported that he was renting a room in an apartment from an energy lobbyist.



Ms. McCarthy also spent high sums on travel, spending nearly $630,000 during her tenure from 2013 to 2017, according to Fox News.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.