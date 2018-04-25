The company that makes an e-cigarette popular with teenagers said Wednesday it supports efforts to raise the minimum age for tobacco sales to 21 and will invest $30 million over three years in strategies to prevent youth from taking up its products.

JUUL, which makes a vaporizer resembling a USB drive, made the announcement one day after the Food and Drug Administration cracked down on it, citing 40 retailers for sales of JUUL products to minors and requesting documents from the company about teen use.

The company said its main purpose is to help adults transition from combustible cigarettes to products like theirs, which heat nicotine in liquid and may be a safer option for smokers.

“We are already seeing success in our efforts to enable adult smokers to transition away from cigarettes and believe our products have the potential over the long-term to contribute meaningfully to public health in the U.S. and around the world,” JUUL Labs Chief Executive Officer Kevin Burns. “At the same time, we are committed to deterring young people, as well as adults who do not currently smoke, from using our products. We cannot be more emphatic on this point: No young person or non-nicotine user should ever try JUUL.”

The company said it will work with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller on measures to keep JUUL products out of the hands of young people.

