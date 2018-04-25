Kanye West exchanged tweets with President Trump on Wednesday after the rapper came out in support of the president on Twitter.

Mr. Trump retweeted a post from Mr. Westadding, “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

Mr. West had posted a lengthy series of tweets over the past day saying that he doesn’t agree with the president on everything, but that he supports him overall.

“You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought,” Mr. Westtweeted.

He also posted a photo of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and another photo of a hat that appeared to be signed by Mr. Trump.

Mr. West said at a concert in 2016 that he did not vote in the presidential election, but he said he would’ve supported Mr. Trump.

Mr. West has been on something of a Twitter streak in the past few days leading some to question his mental health. His wife, Kim Kardashian West, posted her own tweet criticizing those who believed her husband had suffered a breakdown.

“He’s a free thinker, is that not allowed in America? Because some of his ideas differ from yours you have to throw in the mental health card? That’s just not fair. He’s actually out of the sunken place when he’s being himself which is very expressive,” Mrs. Westtweeted.

She added that she doesn’t agree with her husband’s opinion on everything, including his support of Mr. Trump, but she criticized those for questioning his state of mind.

“Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that’s why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren’t labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time,” she said.

Mr. West also floated the idea of running for president, tweeting a photo of himself with a “Keep America Great” and “#KANYE2024” banner.

