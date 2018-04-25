Tweet out a MAGA hat; lose nearly one-third of your Wokest followers. Or not?

Rapper Kanye West had been tweeting out support for President Trump for hours and his Twitter account dropped precipitously, the New York Post reported, although Twitter itself disputed that as “an inconsistency.”

Among his most obvious tweets were a picture of his Trump-signed red “Make America Great Again” cap and his declaring that “You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him.”

The mob decided not to love Mr. West.

His Twitter account had almost 28 million followers at the “mob” tweet, the Post reported. Mr. West’s homepage, viewed by The Washington Times at 7:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday, said it had 19 million, almost one-third fewer.

However, a Twitter spokesperson disputed these accounts later to the Verge, telling the website in a statement that Mr. West’s follower count didn’t change much.

“We can confirm that Kanye’s follower count is currently at approximately 27M followers. Any fluctuation that people might be seeing is an inconsistency and should be resolved soon,” Twitter said.

