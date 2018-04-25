Kanye West told an online “mob” of critics on Wednesday that no one will get him to drop support for President Trump’s “dragon energy.”

The entertainer and entrepreneur behind the shoe brand Yeezy continued to battle backlash on Twitter over his support for conservative YouTuber Candace Owens and Mr. Trump’s energy. He specifically mocked claims that he’s in the “sunken place,” a euphemism for being the victim of brainwashing perpetrated by white people.

The term was popularized by the 2017 horror movie “Get Out.”

“More tweets from the sunken place,” he wrote while sharing images from luxurious living quarters.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” the music producer wrote. “We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

“If your friend jumps off the bridge you don’t have to do the same,” he added. “Ye being Ye is a fight for you to be you. For people In my life the idea of Trump is pretty much a 50 50 split but I don’t tell a Hillary supporter not to support Hillary I love Hillary too. … My wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”

Mr. West originally sparked cries of protests from some of his supporters last weekend when he tweeted, “I love the way Candace Owens thinks.”

Ms. Owens runs a YouTube channel with nearly 200,000 subscribers. Videos like “The Left Thinks Black People Are Stupid” and “The Left Uses ‘Racism’ To Control Black Voters” often garner over 100,000 views.

