BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana Girl Scouts are challenging lawmakers after their request for funds ran into trouble, even though a funding request from the Boy Scouts won approval from a key legislative committee.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reports members of Girl Scouts Louisiana East were calling representatives Tuesday and some will visit the state Capitol. The group’s Facebook page lists legislator emails and phone numbers with a provided script that starts with “I am asking for equal treatment.”

The sponsor withdrew her request from the committee after it faced opposition, but hopes the full House will approve it Monday.

The Girl Scouts’ $850,000 request would go toward repairs at their Tangipahoa Parish camp. The $780,000 approved for the Boy Scouts would go toward building an affiliate base camp in the Atchafalaya Basin.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.