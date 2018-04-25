ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they are searching for a man who has been charged in connection to a triple shooting at a pickup basketball game that left one person dead and two others injured.
WBAL-TV reports that 19-year-old Jalil Tyrese Miller is wanted on second-degree murder and other charges. Police say Miller is considered armed and dangerous.
The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office said the Saturday shooting at Fletchwood Community Park near Elkton occurred after a fight over a basketball game.
Perry Glenn Lotts Jr. was taken to Union Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two others were treated for wounds and released. Miller’s brother was one of those injured.
