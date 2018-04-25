President Trump’s longtime personal attorney officially said Wednesday that he would plead the Fifth Amendment in the Stormy Daniels case.

Michael Cohen asserted his protection against self-incrimination in a filing with a district court hearing the former porn star’s defamation lawsuit.

“Based on the advice of counsel, I will assert my 5th Amendment rights in connection with all proceedings in this case due to the ongoing criminal investigation by the FBI and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York,” the filing by Mr. Cohen reads.

Mr. Cohen said the invocation was the result of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s raids on his home and offices early this month, which caused him to “realize[] that my 5th Amendment rights would be implicated in this case.”

In a separate filing, ABC News reported, Mr. Trump’s lawyers told Judge Kimba Wood, who is overseeing the criminal probe against Mr. Cohen, that the president would personally review documents to make sure attorney-client privilege is protected.

“Our client will make himself available, as needed, to aid in our privilege review on his behalf,” attorneys Joanna Hendon, Christopher Dysard and Reed Keefe wrote in their filing.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for the porn-star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said two weeks ago that Mr. Cohen would plead the Fifth.

Mr. Cohen acknowledges paying Ms. Clifford $130,000 in October 2016 as part of a non-disclosure agreement about the affair she said she had had with the then-tycoon/reality-TV star. He says he paid the money himself without the knowledge or assistance of Mr. Trump or his organizations — a claim Mr. Avenatti has publicly mocked as implausible.

