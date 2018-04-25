Vice President Mike Pence is set to attend a rally for Gov. Scott Walker in Wisconsin on Wednesday and tout the tax reform plan.

Mr. Pence also penned an op-ed in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel ahead of his visit to the state to praise the tax cuts passed by Republicans late last year. He is expected to deliver a speech on the tax plan as well as headline a fundraiser for Mr. Walker’s gubernatorial campaign.

“In fact, as Wisconsin families are already learning, a tax cut for business is a pay raise for workers. All told, because of our tax cuts, 28,000 Wisconsin workers have gotten a raise or a bonus in the past four months,” he wrote in the op-ed.

Although the race is still listed as “leans Republican” by the Cook Political Report, Republicans are taking no chances in what’s bound to be a tough midterm election. In Wisconsin, however, Democrats have a large field with no clear front-runner yet and another four months to battle it out until the primary.

The Democratic Governors Association announced earlier this year that it plans to spend $20 million on ads in four state gubernatorial races, including Wisconsin.

